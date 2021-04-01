BusinessHealthLocal

Freedom In Florida: Governor DeSantis Says “No Mandates, No Vaccine Passports in State” Will Ban By “Executive Action, Not Happening Here”

By Christopher Boyle
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls for a press conference at the Florida State Capitol. Mar 29, 2021.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls for a press conference at the Florida State Capitol. Mar 29, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – During a televised news conference on Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) responded to reports that President Joe Biden was in favor of developing a national vaccine passport program – which people could use to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 – by saying “We are not supporting doing any vaccine passports in the state of Florida.”

Reports have surfaced recently indicating that the Biden Administration has been working with federal agencies and private companies to develop the vaccine passport, which some private venues – such as sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants – may require before allowing entry.

On Monday, DeSantis stated emphatically that he would prevent businesses and venues from refusing entry to individuals who could not prove their immunization status by way of an “executive action” which would be bolstered by a law passed by the Republican legislature down the line if he could garner the support.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said. “You want to go to a movie theater. Should you have to show that? No. You want to go to a game, should you have to show that? No. You want to go to a theme park? No. We’re not supportive of that.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)
Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

Prior to the news conference, DeSantis has signed a bill into law that would protect schools and businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits, reports say.

The Governor also responded to reports of President Biden being in favor of possible national lockdowns if recent COVID surges are not brought under control by saying 

“That’s not gonna happen in the state of Florida. We’re gonna continue doing what works, but under no circumstances would we entertain anything of the sort.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

Subscribe to Christopher Boyle – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

UPDATE: Hernando Detectives Searching for Missing Person…

Joe Mcdermott

14-Year-Old Charged With Aggravated Battery In Altercation…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Tamarac Dies Eight Days Later

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,383