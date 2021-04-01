Freedom In Florida: Governor DeSantis Says “No Mandates, No Vaccine Passports in State” Will Ban By “Executive Action, Not Happening Here”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is joined by Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls for a press conference at the Florida State Capitol. Mar 29, 2021.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – During a televised news conference on Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) responded to reports that President Joe Biden was in favor of developing a national vaccine passport program – which people could use to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 – by saying “We are not supporting doing any vaccine passports in the state of Florida.”

Reports have surfaced recently indicating that the Biden Administration has been working with federal agencies and private companies to develop the vaccine passport, which some private venues – such as sports arenas, music venues, or restaurants – may require before allowing entry.

On Monday, DeSantis stated emphatically that he would prevent businesses and venues from refusing entry to individuals who could not prove their immunization status by way of an “executive action” which would be bolstered by a law passed by the Republican legislature down the line if he could garner the support.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society,” DeSantis said. “You want to go to a movie theater. Should you have to show that? No. You want to go to a game, should you have to show that? No. You want to go to a theme park? No. We’re not supportive of that. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R)

Prior to the news conference, DeSantis has signed a bill into law that would protect schools and businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits, reports say.

The Governor also responded to reports of President Biden being in favor of possible national lockdowns if recent COVID surges are not brought under control by saying