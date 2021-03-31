CrimeLocalSociety

Preacher Arrested In Deerfield Beach On Sex Charges; Exploited 16 Year Old Babysitter While Wife Was In Hospital Cops Say

By Joe Mcdermott
PREACHER ARRESTED
On March 30, Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives arrested Augustin on charges of sexual battery on a minor 16 or 17 years of age and sex offense of a victim over 12 and up to 15 years of age.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives arrested a preacher, identified as Junior Augustin, 34, at his home in Deerfield Beach on Tuesday, March 30 for charges related to sexual battery of a minor. According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a 16 year old female, was staying at Augustin’s home to assist with babysitting his eight children while his wife was in the hospital.

The victim stayed at Augustin’s home during the months of January and February of 2021. In March, the victim returned home and began showing signs of behavior that were suspicious to her mother. The victim’s mother, suspicious of her daughters newly acquired behavior, obtained her cellphone and saw sexually explicit photos and messages expressing their love for each other sent to and from Augustin via Whatsapp and Telegram.

In March, on two occasions, Augustin acknowledged the acts and made a voluntary confession during a meeting that was regularly recorded at a church in unincorporated Central Broward. On March 30, Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit detectives arrested Augustin on charges of sexual battery on a minor 16 or 17 years of age and sex offense of a victim over 12 and up to 15 years of age. According to county records, Augustin is currently being held on $100,000 bond. The investigation in ongoing. 

Anyone who has information regarding this case or is aware of additional victims is encouraged to contact Detective Dimos Charoudis at 954-321-4243. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

