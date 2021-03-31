Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Tamarac Dies Eight Days Later

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported Ingram to University Hospital, and he was then airlifted to the trauma unit at Broward Health North. On Monday, March 29, Ingram was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m. The investigation continues.

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle on Sunday, March 21. According to detectives, at approximately 3:13 p.m. that Sunday, Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the 7200 block on North University Drive in Tamarac. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 gray Toyota C-HR 4-door SUV was traveling southbound on North University Drive in the left inside thru lane. At the same time, Timothy Ingram, 52, was crossing the roadway eastbound on foot at the mid-block of North University Drive.

According to investigators, Ingram was crossing the street in an area not designated for crossing when he was struck by the vehicle. The impact of the crash through the pedestrian to the ground in the center median. The driver of the Toyota informed detectives that the vehicle in front of his vehicle swerved abruptly into the middle lane, and it was at that time he noticed a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported Ingram to University Hospital, and he was then airlifted to the trauma unit at Broward Health North. On Monday, March 29, Ingram was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m. The investigation continues.