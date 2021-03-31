CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle In Tamarac Dies Eight Days Later

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

TAMARAC MAN DEAD
Tamarac Fire Rescue transported Ingram to University Hospital, and he was then airlifted to the trauma unit at Broward Health North. On Monday, March 29, Ingram was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m. The investigation continues.  

TAMARAC, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a vehicle on Sunday, March 21. According to detectives, at approximately 3:13 p.m. that Sunday, Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the 7200 block on North University Drive in Tamarac. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2019 gray Toyota C-HR 4-door SUV was traveling southbound on North University Drive in the left inside thru lane. At the same time, Timothy Ingram, 52, was crossing the roadway eastbound on foot at the mid-block of North University Drive.

According to investigators, Ingram was crossing the street in an area not designated for crossing when he was struck by the vehicle. The impact of the crash through the pedestrian to the ground in the center median. The driver of the Toyota informed detectives that the vehicle in front of his vehicle swerved abruptly into the middle lane, and it was at that time he noticed a pedestrian crossing the roadway. 

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported Ingram to University Hospital, and he was then airlifted to the trauma unit at Broward Health North. On Monday, March 29, Ingram was pronounced deceased at 7:30 p.m. The investigation continues.  

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: Suspect Wanted For for Burglary to Local Business in…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Why Our Kids Are Being Fed Lies Of Anti-American,…

Alan Bergstein

Man’s Skin Peels Off In Rare Reaction to Johnson &…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,028