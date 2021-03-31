AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

New Suite Of Connected Services For The Lamborghini Huracán EVO Range: First To Incorporate Comprehensive In−Car Control By Amazon Alexa

By George McGregor
Lamborghini Connect adds new ‘peace of mind’ services through connection to the Lamborghini UNICA app: a car-finder function, vehicle status report and geofencing functions such as remote speed and valet alerts, join the existing in-car connected services related to Navigation and Entertainment.
SANT’AGATA BOLOGNESE, ITALY  – Lamborghini is now enhancing the connected services offering in its Huracán EVO models from the beginning of 2021, comprising navigation, comfort, safety and entertainment functions. Lamborghini Connect adds new ‘peace of mind’ services through connection to the Lamborghini UNICA app: a car-finder function, vehicle status report and geofencing functions such as remote speed and valet alerts, join the existing in-car connected services related to Navigation and Entertainment. Remote updates for the Lamborghini Infotainment System (LIS) are now also available ‘over the air’.

Lamborghini is the first car manufacturer to incorporate comprehensive in-car control by Amazon Alexa. From now on, Web radio and Apple CarPlay, already available on the Huracán EVO, are joined by Alexa and Android Auto on Huracán EVO 2021 models, specified with the ‘Smartphone Interface and Connected Services’ option. Drivers of the Huracán EVO can adjust in-car functions such as climate, lighting and seat heating, as well as control navigation, telephone calls and entertainment with a simple ‘Alexa’ voice command, leaving them to focus on the road.

The Alexa function also allows Lamborghini owners to connect with other Alexa-enabled devices: with a voice command, drivers can control entry gates to home thermostats and lighting systems, directly from their Lamborghini.

Alexa is even integrated within the LDVI (Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata) system in the four-wheel drive Huracán EVO. A simple voice command accesses real-time feedback on the Huracán EVO’s driving dynamics via the LIS screen, such as torque vectoring, Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS), and traction control.

The Alexa function also allows Lamborghini owners to connect with other Alexa-enabled devices: with a voice command, drivers can control entry gates to home thermostats and lighting systems, directly from their Lamborghini. Lamborghini Connected makes it easy to update all Alexa functionality over time through periodic Over The Air software updates. The feature is available in most of Europe and North America where Alexa is available, with further markets from 2022.

Existing Huracán EVO owners can also enjoy enhanced connected services: all Lamborghini Connected features can be retro-fitted from mid-April free-of-charge to Huracán EVO models at authorized Lamborghini dealers, as well as optional upgrades. All connected features are subject to availability in individual markets.

Automobili Lamborghini’s strategic collaboration with Amazon will allow continuous updating of Alexa’s functionality within Lamborghini models, with both companies working to develop further connectivity innovations and integrations.

