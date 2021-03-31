AutomotiveBusinessPress Releases

Kia And Total Extend Global Partnership To Expand Collaborations Until 2026

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Kia and Total confirm new five-year deal; builds on successful 10-year partnership. Joint projects and marketing activities will be conducted to improve customer satisfaction and service competitiveness.
Kia and Total confirm new five-year deal; builds on successful 10-year partnership. Joint projects and marketing activities will be conducted to improve customer satisfaction and service competitiveness.

IRVINE, CA – Kia Corporation has extended a five-year Global Cooperation Agreement with Total Lubrifiants, a global lubricant company that has developed a broad range of motor oils. The signing ceremony was held online at Kia headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

“During the last 10 years we have built a very successful partnership for both Total and Kia, achieving remarkable growth and high levels of customer satisfaction,” said Martinez Pablo, Vice President, Head of Ownership Customer Experience Design Sub-division at Kia Corporation. “In the course of the next five years we will together explore additional cooperation possibilities in the areas of mobility and electrification.”

The new agreement, which runs through 2026, marks the third extension of the partnership, but this time with a new focus on clean energy and carbon reduction in proactive response to market changes.The partnership complements Kia’s intention to continue its brand transformation under the company’s mid-to long-term business strategy, ‘Plan S’.

“We are proud to continue with this partnership that began 10 years ago,” commented Jean Parizot, Vice President Automotive at Total Lubrifiants. “This partnership, built around innovation and technology, has enabled us to develop perfectly customized products with Kia that meet the needs of customers. This renewal provides us with the chance to engineer new solutions for the constantly evolving requirements of electric and hybrid engines.”

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.

At the heart of Kia and Total’s wide-ranging relationship is a mutual commitment to provide global customers with higher quality products and services. Further cooperative projects will also be discussed, including the areas of electric vehicles and future mobility, taking both companies in a new direction. The global cooperation agreement also encompasses Kia’s continued recommendation to use Total lubricants across its global aftermarket network.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Sheriff’s Office, Community Leaders Working To…

George McGregor

Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement On Big…

George McGregor

FEDS: Home Health Aide Pleads Guilty to Bank Fraud Involving…

George McGregor
1 of 297