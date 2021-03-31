Kia And Total Extend Global Partnership To Expand Collaborations Until 2026

Kia and Total confirm new five-year deal; builds on successful 10-year partnership. Joint projects and marketing activities will be conducted to improve customer satisfaction and service competitiveness.

IRVINE, CA – Kia Corporation has extended a five-year Global Cooperation Agreement with Total Lubrifiants, a global lubricant company that has developed a broad range of motor oils. The signing ceremony was held online at Kia headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

“During the last 10 years we have built a very successful partnership for both Total and Kia, achieving remarkable growth and high levels of customer satisfaction,” said Martinez Pablo, Vice President, Head of Ownership Customer Experience Design Sub-division at Kia Corporation. “In the course of the next five years we will together explore additional cooperation possibilities in the areas of mobility and electrification.”

The new agreement, which runs through 2026, marks the third extension of the partnership, but this time with a new focus on clean energy and carbon reduction in proactive response to market changes.The partnership complements Kia’s intention to continue its brand transformation under the company’s mid-to long-term business strategy, ‘Plan S’.

“We are proud to continue with this partnership that began 10 years ago,” commented Jean Parizot, Vice President Automotive at Total Lubrifiants. “This partnership, built around innovation and technology, has enabled us to develop perfectly customized products with Kia that meet the needs of customers. This renewal provides us with the chance to engineer new solutions for the constantly evolving requirements of electric and hybrid engines.”

At the heart of Kia and Total’s wide-ranging relationship is a mutual commitment to provide global customers with higher quality products and services. Further cooperative projects will also be discussed, including the areas of electric vehicles and future mobility, taking both companies in a new direction. The global cooperation agreement also encompasses Kia’s continued recommendation to use Total lubricants across its global aftermarket network.