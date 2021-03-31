FEDS: Indiana Man Pleads Guilty To Interstate Stalking; Travelled to Florida, Shot and Killed Estranged Wife, Buried Body In Tennessee

Jarvis Wayne Madison, 62, of New Albany, Indiana, faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison for stalking and eventually killing his estranged wife 44-year-old Rachael Madison. Photos Source: Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

ORLANDO, FL – Jarvis Wayne Madison, 62, of New Albany, Indiana, has pleaded guilty to one count of interstate stalking resulting in the death of Rachael Madison. He faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison. A sentencing date is scheduled for June 14, 2021. Jarvis Madison had been indicted on January 12, 2017.

According to court documents, Madison and Rachael were married but estranged. On November 15, 2016, in Indiana, Madison held Rachael against her will, threatened to kill her, and shot at her with a firearm. Rachael was able to escape from Jarvis and, with the help of a relative, relocate to Ormond Beach, Florida. From November 15, 2016, to November 27, 2016, Jarvis left multiple voicemails on and sent multiple text messages to the cellphone of Rachael’s relative, attempting to get Rachael to speak to him.

During at least a portion of that period, Jarvis stayed with Belenda Sandy at her West Virginia residence, eventually leaving there and driving to Florida with a firearm and binoculars, intending to harass Rachael. In Florida, Jarvis disguised himself and used the binoculars to conduct surveillance on Rachael. After watching her leave her relative’s residence in Ormond Beach alone to go for a jog, Jarvis made contact with Rachael on November 27, 2016. Jarvis and Rachael then left the area in his SUV. A short time thereafter Jarvis pointed a firearm at Rachael and shot her three times, killing her. Jarvis then left Florida with the Rachael’s body in his SUV and traveled back to Sandy’s residence in West Virginia. After spending the night there, Jarvis bought a shovel and a tarp and drove to Tennessee, where he buried Rachael’s body in a shallow grave.

Following Rachael’s disappearance on November 27, 2016, authorities began an investigation that resulted in Jarvis’s arrest on December 2, 2016, in Kentucky. During a subsequent search of Jarvis’s SUV, law enforcement recovered the firearm used in the homicide, as well as the binoculars he used to stalk Rachael Law enforcement also observed blood stains on the front passenger seat of the SUV. When interviewed, Jarvis admitted he shot Rachael and later directed authorities where to find her body.

Belenda Sandy, 60, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for obstruction of justice related to this case. This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Jacksonville, Knoxville, and Louisville Field Offices), with assistance from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, the Indiana State Police, and the Clarksville (Indiana) Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Shawn P. Napier and Daniel P. Jancha.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, or know someone who is, remember that you are not alone. For assistance and resources in your area, call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the Office on Violence Against Women at https://www.justice.gov/ovw/domestic-violence. Assistance is also available from local law enforcement.