Hernando Detectives Searching for Missing Person Last Seen Leaving Spring Hill Residence Following An Argument With Family

By Joe Mcdermott
SPRING HILL AREA
Christian Zuba, 18, is described as a white male approximately 5’9″ and weighing approximately 156 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He may also be riding a white electric Razor scooter and wearing sunglasses.

SPRING HILL, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating a missing endangered adult named Christian Zuba who they say left his residence on Long Hill Court in Spring Hill yesterday at 6 p.m. following an argument with family members. Zuba failed to return home.

Zuba suffers from a diagnosed medical condition and is believed to have left the residence riding an electric scooter. Christian is known to frequent the area around St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Zuba’s physical description was released as an 18 year old white male approximately 5’9″ and weighing approximately 156 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. He may also be riding a white electric Razor scooter and wearing sunglasses.

If you have seen Christian Zuba, or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.

