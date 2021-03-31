COPS: Suspect Wanted For for Burglary to Local Business in Tequesta; Seen Driving A White Newer Model Ford Pickup

According to authorities, on two separate occasions the suspect pictured burglarized a business on Mona Drive, in Tequesta. These incidents occurred between March 6, 2021 and March 13, 2021.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say is wanted for burglary to a business, in Tequesta. According to authorities, on two separate occasions the suspect pictured burglarized a business on Mona Drive, in Tequesta. An investigation revealed that the suspect was seen driving a white newer model Ford pickup one day and customized golf cart. These incidents occurred between March 6, 2021 and March 13, 2021.

An investigation revealed that the suspect was seen driving a white newer model Ford pickup one day and customized golf cart. These incidents occurred between March 6, 2021 and March 13, 2021.

Anyone who can identify these suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. To remain anonymous download the app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.