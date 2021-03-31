14-Year-Old Charged With Aggravated Battery In Altercation With Security Officer at Group Home In Enterprise Florida

Witnesses told responding deputies that the officer was bringing the juvenile back to Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise after finding him off campus, and an altercation between the juvenile and the officer broke out in the boy’s room.

ENTERPRISE, FL – A security guard at a juvenile group home is in critical condition today following a Tuesday night altercation with a 14-year-old male resident. The juvenile defendant was taken into custody at Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise late Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery on a uniformed security officer.

Witnesses told responding deputies that the officer was bringing the juvenile back to FUMCH after finding him off campus, and an altercation between the juvenile and the officer broke out in the boy’s room. During the altercation, witnesses said the juvenile punched the officer. Afterward, the officer was able to walk out of the room on his own accord.

The officer walked to an adjacent office, where he began showing signs of medical distress about five minutes after the altercation, and lost consciousness. His co-workers called 911 to get the security officer medical attention. The officer, who is 52 years old, was rushed to the hospital and remains under care in critical condition. The juvenile is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice with a first appearance before a judge scheduled Thursday morning.

At this time, further medical evaluation is needed to determine whether the security officer’s current condition is attributed to the altercation, or as a result of other medical factors. Updates on the officer’s condition and any other new developments in the case will be provided as they become available.