CrimeLocalSociety

14-Year-Old Charged With Aggravated Battery In Altercation With Security Officer at Group Home In Enterprise Florida

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

GROUP HOME ASSAULT
Witnesses told responding deputies that the officer was bringing the juvenile back to Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise after finding him off campus, and an altercation between the juvenile and the officer broke out in the boy’s room.

ENTERPRISE, FL – A security guard at a juvenile group home is in critical condition today following a Tuesday night altercation with a 14-year-old male resident. The juvenile defendant was taken into custody at Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise late Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery on a uniformed security officer.

Witnesses told responding deputies that the officer was bringing the juvenile back to FUMCH after finding him off campus, and an altercation between the juvenile and the officer broke out in the boy’s room. During the altercation, witnesses said the juvenile punched the officer. Afterward, the officer was able to walk out of the room on his own accord.

The officer walked to an adjacent office, where he began showing signs of medical distress about five minutes after the altercation, and lost consciousness. His co-workers called 911 to get the security officer medical attention. The officer, who is 52 years old, was rushed to the hospital and remains under care in critical condition. The juvenile is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice with a first appearance before a judge scheduled Thursday morning.

At this time, further medical evaluation is needed to determine whether the security officer’s current condition is attributed to the altercation, or as a result of other medical factors. Updates on the officer’s condition and any other new developments in the case will be provided as they become available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

COPS: Suspect Wanted For for Burglary to Local Business in…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Why Our Kids Are Being Fed Lies Of Anti-American,…

Alan Bergstein

Man’s Skin Peels Off In Rare Reaction to Johnson &…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,028