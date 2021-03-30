CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Sheriff’s Office Issues Sexual Predator Notification, Clarification, Regarding New Resident Who Just Moved From Out Of State To Deland

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Parker Lee Sharpley
An alert regarding Parker Lee Sharpley, 37, went to all users across Volusia County instead of only those within the defined radius of the address. A follow-up text alert was just sent correcting the error, and clarifying information has also been posted on the Sheriff’s Office Twitter and Facebook accounts.

DELAND, FL – This afternoon, many Volusia County residents received a text alert in error notifying them of a sexual predator who moved within 1,000 feet of their residence. This alert went to users across Volusia County instead of only those within the defined radius of the address. A follow-up text alert was just sent correcting the error, and clarifying information has also been posted on the Sheriff’s Office Twitter and Facebook accounts.

The subject of the notification is Parker Lee Sharpley, 37, who just moved from out of state to 1450 2nd Ave., DeLand. His 2004 conviction was for aggravated sexual battery of a minor in the state of Virginia. More information about sexual predators living in Volusia County is available on the Sheriff’s Office website.

Users can also run a search for sex offenders in their area, sign up for alerts and download the Offender Watch app. Offender Watch allows users to find out where registered sex offenders are living within a given area, and access details about each offender. When installed on a child’s phone, the app also allows parents and guardians to track their child’s location. The app also sends a notification if a registered sex offender moves into a nearby residence.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

