Op-Ed: Where Is The Outrage? Boulder Shooter Is Radical Terrorist Who Carried Out Jihad Mission Targeting the Jewish Community

The shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is an anti-American immigrant who was also anti-Semitic. He traveled out of his way to target the Jewish community. The supermarket was the go-to Kosher-friendly supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The market’s service to a large population of religious customers was not a secret.

PALM BEACH, FL – So now it turns out that the FBI knew all about the accused Boulder shooter but paid no attention to the apparent warning signs until it was too late. This radical Muslim just murdered 10 U.S. citizens in cold blood. The mainstream media is downplaying terrorism here because it doesn’t fit into the media narrative and politicking of the day. The shooter was an anti-American immigrant who was also anti-Semitic. The facts at hand affect Jewish Americans (a minority group) in a big way. It seems that Jews, as a minority, aren’t the right shade of minority. Getting the real story exposed about the Colorado shooter proves that we now have state-run media, where government enforcement and public messaging are altered for consumption. The facts should shake every American to their core. This terrorist carried out a jihad mission. He traveled out of his way to target the Jewish community. The supermarket was the go-to Kosher-friendly supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. The market’s service to a large population of religious customers was not a secret.

It was also not a secret that Alissa was a disturbed individual and a radical Muslim. When he was a senior at Arvada West High School, he was convicted of assault. He told the police at the time that it was in retaliation for insults and ethnic taunts. Fellow students recall him as having a fierce temper that would flare suddenly with little warning. Mr. Alissa’s brother described him as mentally ill, paranoid, and antisocial in recent articles. “The suspect’s identity,” the New York Times reported, “was previously known to the FBI because he was linked to another individual under investigation by the bureau, according to law enforcement officials.”

Does any of this sound eerily familiar. The FBI knows and does nothing, allowing innocent Americans to die. The FBI knew all about fellow Muslim radicals committing mass murder. They knew about the Tsarnaev brothers and did nothing until the immigrants bombed the Boston Marathon. They knew about the Muslim terrorists who shot up the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. Then there was the Christmas party in San Bernardino and the tragedy at Fort Hood.

We all remember the horrific Parkland shooting in 2018. In that case, the FBI’s national tip line got a call from a family member of the Parkland High shooter Nikolas Cruz. The agency was warned and did nothing. That inaction led to the death of seventeen people, including children.

Alternatively, the FBI raided the home of Roger Stone. A patriotic American accused of process crimes. In a publicly televised raid, they pulled together every resource they had. They arranged armed SWAT agents. They brought in helicopters, boats, and vehicles for the television spectacle. Of course, CNN was on the scene. They followed the FB’s every move, documenting the Gestapo-style takedown of an American citizen charged. A citizen accused of white-collar infractions. What a backward world. From a president that seems to suffer from dementia to an FBI that ignores the signs of terror attacks. The FBI is focusing on cases that match the mainstream media play on right-wing targets. The shift from the initial reports of the shooting to today’s facts illustrates the part that race plays. It’s not white privilege that any of this represents.

They have been desperate to blame Donald Trump and Trump supporters for years. Roger Stone is an excellent example of the witch-hunt that has consumed them from focusing on the actual crime and real issues. After Roger Stone’s pardon, they have been desperate to tie him to the insurrection. He says “he had no prior knowledge of” and took no part in the violence. Stone has denounced the violent event again and again. After the horrific events at our capital on Jan. 6 were played up for American media consumption, the feds and the banana-republic FBI are quietly dropping charges on many of the so-called insurrectionists.



One of the Proud Boys was described in a March 2021 court filing as leading the rioters “through the use of encrypted communications.” A day or two later, the feds admitted the guy’s cell phone battery had died before the riot even began, meaning there was, as the judge put it, “a dearth of evidence” against him. Another supposed perp was described as a “leader” of the Oath Keepers.

In court, a federal prosecutor read a message allegedly from the guy’s minions saying that members of Congress were in tunnels and that the Oath Keepers should “turn on the gas”. The reality was that the “leader” and his friends were nowhere near the Capitol on that day. They aren’t even members of the Oath Keepers. And the guy who’s been charged as a terrorist, he never even responded to the ridiculous messages. Remember the “QAnon shaman” in the war paint and horns? He became the poster child for the right-wing insurrection. The feds made a huge media splash claiming they had “strong evidence” from his “words and actions” that the crowd was planning to “assassinate elected officials.” Underreported by the same media was the fact that the feds were forced to admit no such evidence existed the very next day.



The FBI has become an extension of the left-meaning media. A media manipulated government agency that chases cases based on false intel from the press. At the same time, ignoring signs from terrorists plotting to massacre Americans.



Other items that the FBI invested time and resources into lately were Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs and selective hate crimes against the elite. Who can forget Jussie Smollett and his “attack.” Then there was NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. He found a “noose” tied to his garage. A noose that turned out to be a rope to pull the garage door closed. Expensive costly, public media spectacles. These events seem to be strategically placed sensationalism matching the agenda of the democrats and liberal journalism.



It’s pretty transparent that the FBI lost interest in Ahmad Alissa as soon as they figured out that he wasn’t white. Once the media knew his religion and the terror state he had ties in, the storyline was no longer fitting. A Muslim extremist looking to wage war on western ideals, committing jihad wasn’t the headline they were looking for.