Op-Ed: Is it a Form of “Jim Crow” to Insist on Voter I.D., Shortening the Voting Period, and Purging Dead People from the Voting Rolls?

Jim Crow laws were state and local laws that enforced racial segregation. These laws were enacted in the late 19th centuries by white Southern Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by black people during the Reconstruction period.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – It seems whenever the Democrats can’t rationally answer or comment on certain things, they play the “Race Card” or they yell “Voter Suppression”. By trying to bring sanity back into the voting process around the country by making the voting procedure conducive to bring integrity back to the system, the Democrats yell “Racism” as if it really applies. That in and of itself is “Racism”, as they don’t believe that blacks can obey the law and comply with the voting rules. That is reverse racism, plain and simple.

Is it “Jim Crow”, as President Biden proclaimed, to have people who want to vote show an I.D.? Is it “Jim Crow” to cut short the voting period so that it doesn’t extend to up to a month before the normal election day of the first Tuesday of November? Is it “Jim Crow” to purge the voting rolls of deceased persons, who somehow find their way into voting come election time? Every legitimate vote should count, it doesn’t have a “race” determination, it just makes voting legitimate for all, regardless of race, ethnicity, or gender.

For President Biden to use the term “Jim Crow” to the states trying to make their voting systems fair , is the height of hypocrisy. It was Joe Biden’s party who used “Jim Crow” laws to suppress black people in slavery. It was the Democrats who supported the evil KKK who were used by the Democrats to enforce the “Jim Crow” laws, right after the Civil War. It was the Democrat Party who fostered the idea of separate but equal in our public schools. It was the Democrat Party who fought against the Civil Rights Acts of the 1960’s. 80% of the Republican Party voted in favor of the Civil Rights laws, but only 60% of the Democrats, with the objecting Democrats being Sen. Robert Byrd, Sen Al Gore, Sr., Sen James Eastland, Sen. Strom Thurmond etc.

So for President Biden and the Democrats to accuse Republicans of trying to bring back the “Jim Crow” laws is quite disingenuous to say the least. It seems whenever the Democrats don’t get their way, they revert back to the same old, same old cry of using the “Race Card”. It would be the right thing for the Democrats to look in the mirror to see who the real racists are, and it’s not the Republicans.

So using the slur word “Jim Crow” to signify that the Republicans as being the “racial” bigots and racists, is pointing the finger at the wrong people. As President Biden has claimed that he wants to unify the country, his words and actions don’t back up his rhetoric. He should stop with the “Jim Crow” analogy as that just causes more animosity among the parties and creates more grid-lock which results in zero progress.

Using race as a political tool, especially referring to blacks, is akin to what President George W. Bush said was the “Soft bigotry of low expectations” when it comes to the black population. Drop the “Jim Crow” slur President Biden, it is below the dignity of your office.