Miami Area Suspect Who Allegedly Shot And Raped Boy, 12, Arrested; Charged With Sexual Battery, Kidnapping And Attempted Felony Murder

Aliex Santiesteban, 43, of Miami has been identified, located, arrested and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping a child under 13 and attempted felony murder from an incident that happened last week in the Brownsville section of Miami Dade County.

MIAMI, FL – A dangerous wanted man has been identified, located, arrested and charged with sexual battery, kidnapping a child under 13 and attempted felony murder from an incident that happened Sunday in the Brownsville section of Miami Dade County. According to detectives, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., a 12 year old boy was walking in the area of NW 43rd Terrace and NW 30th Avenue, when he was approached by a subject now identified as Aliex Santiesteban, 43, of Miami. Santiesteban forced the boy inside the vehicle and drove him to the area of NW 45th Street and NW 31st Avenue, where he sexually assaulted and shot the minor.

According to the charging affidavit, Santiesteban parked the 4-door sedan on the swale and forced the boy to the back seat where he engaged in anal intercourse, then shot him in the face. Santiesteban pushed the victim out of the vehicle and fled. The boy was able to walk to a local business, where he called 911. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

On March 30, 2021, Santiesteban was located and transported to the Miami Dade Police Department Special Victim’s Bureau, Sexual Crimes Investigative Unit. He has denied the allegations. According to Miami Dade authorities, the swift solving of this case was a direct result of the successful collaboration between the MDPD Special Victim’s Bureau, Sexual Crimes Investigative Unit and Sexual Predator Offender Unit, along with the Forensic Services Bureau, Forensic Biology and Fingerprint Identification Sections, and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.