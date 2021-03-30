Marion County Detectives Investigating Homicide In Southwest Ocala’s Hidden Oaks Neighborhood After Body Found

According to authorities, deputies responded to a residence where a small fire led them to discover a deceased person.

OCALA, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, March 26th, 2021 near SW 103rd Street Road and SW 75th Terrace, in Ocala. According to authorities, on Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 12:00pm, MCSO deputies responded to conduct a well-being check on an individual. Upon arrival, deputies detected the odor of something burning inside the location. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) was notified and located a small fire inside the home, which was quickly extinguished.

In addition to the fire, a victim was discovered deceased inside the home, at which time Major Crimes detectives arrived to begin an investigation. Due to the heinous nature of this crime, detectives are awaiting forensic results to positively identify the victim. At this time, a next-of-kin notification has not been made pending those results.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office has a person of interest in custody, who was arrested on unrelated charges. However, we ask for anyone with more information about this crime to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or to remain anonymous, call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.