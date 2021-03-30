CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Detectives Investigating Homicide In Southwest Ocala’s Hidden Oaks Neighborhood After Body Found

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

BODY DISCOVERED
According to authorities, deputies responded to a residence where a small fire led them to discover a deceased person.

OCALA, FL – Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, March 26th, 2021 near SW 103rd Street Road and SW 75th Terrace, in Ocala. According to authorities, on Friday, March 26, 2021, at approximately 12:00pm, MCSO deputies responded to conduct a well-being check on an individual. Upon arrival, deputies detected the odor of something burning inside the location. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) was notified and located a small fire inside the home, which was quickly extinguished.

In addition to the fire, a victim was discovered deceased inside the home, at which time Major Crimes detectives arrived to begin an investigation. Due to the heinous nature of this crime, detectives are awaiting forensic results to positively identify the victim. At this time, a next-of-kin notification has not been made pending those results.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office has a person of interest in custody, who was arrested on unrelated charges. However, we ask for anyone with more information about this crime to call Detective Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542 or to remain anonymous, call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Detectives Searching For Missing Lauderdale Lakes…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Armed Standoff With Suspect Firing AK-47 in Everglades…

Joe Mcdermott

A3P Releases Statement On Biden’s Slate Of Judicial…

George McGregor
1 of 1,025