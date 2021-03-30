Man On Charlotte County’s Most Wanted List Arrested With Two Woman At Motel in Punta Gorda; Narcotics Were Scattered Throughout The Room

Stephanie Brown, 42, Richard Rendon, 35, who was recently placed on the Charlotte County Most Wanted list and Priscilla Palmer, 59, were all placed under arrest after authorities observed Rendon in the parking lot of the Knights Inn at 300 Knights Drive in Punta Gorda.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – While patrolling the area of Jones Loop Road, members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office observed Richard Rendon, 35, unloading a vehicle in the parking lot of the Knights Inn at 300 Knights Drive in Punta Gorda. Richard Rendon was recently placed on the Charlotte County Most Wanted list with active warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear, making his identity well-known to deputies.

Once Rendon spotted the patrol vehicle, he took off running towards the motel room while deputies engaged in a foot pursuit. Rendon was able to enter the room and secure the door behind him. Deputies announced their presence asking for Rendon to come out who eventually opened the door and cooperated with law enforcement.

Once inside the motel room, officers identified Stephanie Brown, 42, on the right side of the bed and Priscilla Palmer, 59, sitting in a chair near the bathroom. Members noticed narcotics scattered throughout the room, including a smoking pipe inside the toilet.

During the search of the motel room, members located the following: 2.4 grams of Methamphetamine inside a dollar bill, 1 white pill identified as Hydromorphone also inside dollar bill, 0.1 grams of Methamphetamine, 7 Hypodermic needles, 9 Ropinirole Hydrochloride pills, 3 metal spoons with Fentanyl residue on top of each, and 0.1 grams of Methamphetamine on a red ottoman. Rendon, Brown, and Palmer were all placed under arrest.

Richard Rendon was charged with possession of methamphetamine, hydromorphone, suboxone, resisting officer with violence and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Stephanie Brown was charged with possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Priscilla Palmer was charged with possession of methamphetamine, hydromorphone and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility as during the intake process, she had a Hydromorphone pill in her possession.