GreenPointe Developers Announce Opening of Model Home Village at Tributary in Nassau County; Six New Decorated Homes Now Open

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (March 30, 2021) – GreenPointe Developers, LLC has proudly announced the opening of six new model homes at Tributary, North Florida’s best new master-planned community. At Tributary, Dream Finders Homes, Lennar and Richmond American Homes are offering a distinctive collection of award-winning home designs ranging in size and style to meet the needs and lifestyle of today’s homebuyers. The Tributary model home village features six model homes, two from each builder, showcasing innovative features and flexible spaces for family living and entertainment.

“We are pleased to reach this milestone – the opening of these expertly crafted model homes from Tributary’s premier builder team of Dream Finders Homes, Lennar and Richmond American Homes,” said GreenPointe’s Regional President Mike Taylor. “Our community offers a convenient location, miles of scenic nature trails, direct access to the Nassau River and exceptional amenities. We look forward to welcoming new homeowners to Tributary soon.”

Dream Finders Homes Avalon II model at Tributary presents an open concept design showcasing a modern rustic style in neutral shades of greige and pearl with pops of color. The Driftwood model exudes a coastal vibe with sea glass tones mixed with bright, light neutrals. The Avalon II and Driftwood models showcase many of Dream Finders Homes’ designer options, such as a summer kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a gourmet kitchen with farmhouse sink and oversized granite island, a gas fireplace, and more. Dream Finders Homes offers personal customization, making it possible for homebuyers to select the features and upgrades they want for their new home.

Lennar’s new models highlight two of Lennar Jacksonville’s most popular plans, the Tivoli and Trevi. Both homes showcase open floor plans promoting an airy ambiance and are Wi-Fi certified, a feature Lennar offers with every home it builds at Tributary. The models are designed in soothing coastal shades of tapioca pearl, silver mist and taupe. With clean aesthetics evoking the serenity of the beach, the Tivoli model is from Lennar’s Imperial Collection featuring upgraded stainless appliances, quartz countertops and 42” raised panel cabinets. From Lennar’s Classic Collection, the Trevi’s clean lines, meaningful pieces and minimalist feel create a distinctively modern vibe in this free-flowing floor plan.

Richmond American Homes at Tributary is showcasing floor plans from the innovative Seasons™ Collection. The Sapphire and Larimar models present airy 9′ main floor ceilings and hundreds of structure and style options. Perfect for entertaining, the Larimar plan has an inviting great room, covered patio and spacious owner’s suite. The Larimar is professionally decorated in mellow blue hues with cheerful pops of yellow, blending elegance and ease. The Sapphire plan features a contemporary open design with numerous options including up to five bedrooms. The Sapphire is beautifully styled with deep shades of its namesake gemstone, rich espresso wood tones and abstract artwork.

The Tributary builders are offering more than 30 floor plans that include one- and two-story single-family homes ranging in size from approximately 1,600 square feet to more than 3,200 square feet. Many of the neighborhood’s home sites will feature preserve or lake views. Homes at Tributary are priced from the $200s.

Spanning 1,550 acres, Tributary’s prime location amongst the natural waterways and majestic evergreen forests truly complement the community’s mantra of Exploring More. Tributary residents will enjoy on-site amenities including The Lookout, a lakefront resident gathering spot with a resort-inspired pool and plenty of room to kick-back and relax. Workout warriors will appreciate the club quality fitness studio while the younger crowd will delight in the Adventure Zone tot lot. Tributary will also host an array of sports courts including a Pickleball court and the community’s furry friends will adore Pawsome Park designed just for them.

Tributary’s neighborhoods will include family friendly pocket parks, while miles of scenic nature trails will provide quick access to the community’s amenities as well as The Landing kayak and canoe park, the neighboring protected sanctuary of Four Creeks State Forest and the new Tributary Regional Park, currently under construction. Tributary Regional Park plans include baseball and multi-purpose fields, a kayak launch, concessions, and multi-purpose trails. Tributary is within the Nassau County Public School District and zoned for A-rated schools that are among the best in Florida.

Tributary is 1.6 miles west of Interstate-95 on State Road 200. The community’s location is two exits north of the Jacksonville International Airport and the River City Marketplace. The historic town of Fernandina and the beautiful beaches of Amelia Island are located east of Tributary on Scenic A1A/SR 200. Tributary is near dining, shopping, recreation, medical centers, services and more.

For more information about Tributary, visit www.TributaryLiving.com.

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value. Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.