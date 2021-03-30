PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

Trump Launches New Official Post-Presidency Website to Interact with Supporters, Submit Correspondence, Scheduling Requests, Press Inquiries

By Christopher Boyle
President Donald John Trump
President Donald John Trump in Fort Washington, MD on February 29 2020. Photo credit: Valerio Pucci / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

PALM BEACH, FL – Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump have started their entry back into public life with the launch of a new official “Office of Donald J. Trump” website for the purpose of interacting with their supporters and highlighting his accomplishments while in office.

The homepage of the website, located at 45office.com, indicates that Trump intends to continue to remain active in politics and preserving the “legacy of the Trump Administration” while “advancing the America First agenda” that he started while holding office.

“Through civic engagement and public activism, the Office of Donald J. Trump will strive to inform, educate, and inspire Americans from all walks of life as we seek to build a truly great American Future,” the homepage reads. “Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace.”

In a statement released Monday evening concerning the launch of 45office.com, representatives for Trump noted that his new website will “allow individuals to submit correspondence, scheduling requests, and press inquiries. President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch.”

The Office of Donald J. Trump website represents the former President’s first move back into the spotlight after losing the November 2020 election and his subsequent banning from most major social media sites – including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube – following the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

In addition to launching 45office.com, rumors have also been reported that Trump is entertaining the idea of creating his own social media platform, although this has yet to be confirmed. The new website has also sparked speculation as to Trump’s future aspirations in the world of politics, and if he plans on running for the White House once again in 2024.

