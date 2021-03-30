CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Locating Missing Man Suffering From Alzheimer’s Disease

By Joe Mcdermott
Detectives say Mark Welch was last seen 5 p.m. Monday, March 29 at his residence located at 2901 N.W. 48th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.
Anyone with information on Welch's whereabouts is asked to contact Broward Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the Broward Sheriff's Office Regional Communications non-emergency

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office missing persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 62-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Detectives say Mark Welch was last seen 5 p.m. Monday, March 29 at his residence located at 2901 N.W. 48th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes. 

Welch is of medium build with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white emblem on the left sleeve. Anyone with information on Welch’s whereabouts is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications non-emergency

