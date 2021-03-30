Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Locating Missing Man Suffering From Alzheimer’s Disease

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office missing persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 62-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Detectives say Mark Welch was last seen 5 p.m. Monday, March 29 at his residence located at 2901 N.W. 48th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes.
Welch is of medium build with grey hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white emblem on the left sleeve. Anyone with information on Welch’s whereabouts is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications non-emergency