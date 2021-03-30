Detectives Arrest, Charge Three Men In Killing of Gabriela “Gabi” Aldana, 17, from Miami-Dade Drive-by Shooting Almost Two Years Ago, In May 2019

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – Three man have been identified, apprehended and charged in connection with a 2019 homicide where a 17-year-old female was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami. According to investigators, on May 24, 2019 at approx. 2:05 a.m., the victim, Gabriela “Gabi” Aldana, was standing in a shopping center parking lot with friends at the Hookah Palace at 11865 SW 26 St., in Miami-Dade’s Tamiami neighborhood when she was approached by an unknown car. Shots were fired from inside the vehicle, striking Gabriela. The vehicle then sped off from the scene prior to Miami-Dade Police units arriving.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported Gabriela to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she later died.
According to charging affidavits, warrants were issued for the three men on March 29, 2021 and they were taken into custody the next day, today, March 30, 2021. Arrest records detail that Yondeivis Wongden-Hernandez, 26, of Doral, was charged with second-degree murder while Randy Rodriguez-Fernandez, 21, of Doral and Carlos Paterson-Torres, 29, of Opa Locka, were both charged with accessory after the fact.