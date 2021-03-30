CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest, Charge Three Men In Killing of Gabriela “Gabi” Aldana, 17, from Miami-Dade Drive-by Shooting Almost Two Years Ago, In May 2019

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Yondeivis Wongden-Hernandez, 26, of Doral, was charged with second-degree murder while Randy Rodriguez-Fernandez, 21, of Doral and Carlos Paterson-Torres, 29, of Opa Locka, were both charged with accessory after the fact..

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – Three man have been identified, apprehended and charged in connection with a 2019 homicide where a 17-year-old female was killed in a drive-by shooting in Miami. According to investigators, on May 24, 2019 at approx. 2:05 a.m., the victim, Gabriela “Gabi” Aldana, was standing in a shopping center parking lot with friends at the Hookah Palace at 11865 SW 26 St., in Miami-Dade’s Tamiami neighborhood when she was approached by an unknown car. Shots were fired from inside the vehicle, striking Gabriela. The vehicle then sped off from the scene prior to Miami-Dade Police units arriving. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported Gabriela to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

According to charging affidavits, warrants were issued for the three men on March 29, 2021 and they were taken into custody the next day, today, March 30, 2021. Arrest records detail that Yondeivis Wongden-Hernandez, 26, of Doral, was charged with second-degree murder while Randy Rodriguez-Fernandez, 21, of Doral and Carlos Paterson-Torres, 29, of Opa Locka, were both charged with accessory after the fact.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Detectives Searching For Missing Lauderdale Lakes…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Armed Standoff With Suspect Firing AK-47 in Everglades…

Joe Mcdermott

A3P Releases Statement On Biden’s Slate Of Judicial…

George McGregor
1 of 1,025