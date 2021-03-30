Broward Detectives Searching For Missing Lauderdale Lakes Man With Dementia And Only Speaks Creole

According to authorities, Marc Luc Jean-Francois, 79, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on March 29 near 4300 N.W. 36th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes. Jean-Francois suffers from dementia and only speaks Creole.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit detectives are asking for the public’s help to find Marc Luc Jean-Francois, 79, who was last seen at 6:30 p.m. on March 29 near 4300 N.W. 36th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Jean-Francois was wearing a green shirt and brown striped pants. He is described as having a medium build, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Jean-Francois suffers from dementia and only speaks Creole. Anyone with information on Jean-Francois’ whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO Regional Communications at 954-764-4357.