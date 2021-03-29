REWARD: Volusia Detectives Seeking Pair Who Tried To Break Into Occupied Motel Room In Daytona Beach

Volusia sheriff’s detectives have identified two suspects wanted since Saturday when the pair tried to break into a room at the Motel 6 in Daytona Beach, resulting in the male suspect suffering a gunshot wound. Warrants have been issued for Jonathan Charapata, 32, for unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and Cheyanne Lynn Daigle, 23, principal to burglary of an occupied dwelling.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives have identified two suspects wanted since Saturday when the pair tried to break into a room at the Motel 6 in Daytona Beach, resulting in the male suspect suffering a gunshot wound. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, arrest warrants have been issued for Jonathan Charapata, 32, for unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and Cheyanne Lynn Daigle, 23, principal to burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about these individuals is urged to call 911 regarding Volusia Sheriff’s Office case # 21-5697. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or via online at NEFCrimestoppers.com, or using the Crime Stoppers P3 app. You could receive a cash reward.