CrimeLocalSociety

REWARD: Volusia Detectives Seeking Pair Who Tried To Break Into Occupied Motel Room In Daytona Beach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

SUSPECTS WANTED
Volusia sheriff’s detectives have identified two suspects wanted since Saturday when the pair tried to break into a room at the Motel 6 in Daytona Beach, resulting in the male suspect suffering a gunshot wound. Warrants have been issued for Jonathan Charapata, 32, for unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and Cheyanne Lynn Daigle, 23, principal to burglary of an occupied dwelling.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives have identified two suspects wanted since Saturday when the pair tried to break into a room at the Motel 6 in Daytona Beach, resulting in the male suspect suffering a gunshot wound. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, arrest warrants have been issued for Jonathan Charapata, 32, for unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling and Cheyanne Lynn Daigle, 23, principal to burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information about these individuals is urged to call 911 regarding Volusia Sheriff’s Office case # 21-5697. Or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) or via online at NEFCrimestoppers.com, or using the Crime Stoppers P3 app. You could receive a cash reward.

Volusia Sheriff’s Office released an additional photo of Cheyanne Daigle showing her tattoos.
Volusia Sheriff’s Office released an additional photo of Cheyanne Daigle showing her tattoos.
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Website Services: Register your domain with us and receive everything you need to get online. Give your website the reliable, high-performance hosting it deserves. Create a unique and professional email address based on your domain.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Drugs, Money, Woman: Hunter’s Got It All; New ‘Gun…

Christopher Boyle

The Inevitable Consequences of Defunding Minneapolis Police;…

Christopher Boyle

UNSPEAKABLE: Two Black Teens Charged with Murder After…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,021