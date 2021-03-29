SOCIAL MEDIA: Video Captures Black Male Violently Beating Asian Male Repeatedly On NYC Train, Chokes Him Until Unconscious, Walks Away

So far, no other news outlets have reported on the incident, which leaves very little information available outside of what actually appears in the video to be an African American man overpowering and then severely beating an Asian man.

NEW YORK, NY – According to a video posted to social media at 1:32 AM eastern time, an Asian man appears to have been brutally beaten till he was knocked unconscious on a Manhattan bound train, believed to be this morning March 29, 2021. The video, which was taken by an onlooker and posted to Twitter, notes the incident took place on the “Manhattan Bound (J) train at Kosciuszko Street Station,” according to the first account to upload the video

A person violently beats up and punches an Asian male in the head repeatedly in a Manhattan Bound (J) train at Kosciuszko Street Station, chokes him afterwards until he is unconscious. Be on the lookout for this person! @AsianDawn4

Has the NYPD commented on this? Any additional reporting anywhere? Thank you for re-uploading this video. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 29, 2021

So far, no media has yet to report on the incident, which leaves very little information available outside of what appears on social media to be an African American man overpowering and then severely beating an Asian man.

Breaking Video – an Asian male was attacked on the J train in Brooklyn New York tonight and choked until he was unconscious. sad result of 12 months of anti-China hate in the media#AsiansAreHuman #StopAsianHate #StopHatepic.twitter.com/JseSrKcZ04 — ✨Sk Boz✨ (@skkboz) March 29, 2021

The incident comes amid a rising number of attacks against Asian Americans and a broader increase in anti-Asian hate in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.