SOCIAL MEDIA: Video Captures Black Male Violently Beating Asian Male Repeatedly On NYC Train, Chokes Him Until Unconscious, Walks Away

By Joe Mcdermott
So far, no other news outlets have reported on the incident, which leaves very little information available outside of what actually appears in the video to be an African American man overpowering and then severely beating an Asian man.

NEW YORK, NY – According to a video posted to social media at 1:32 AM eastern time, an Asian man appears to have been brutally beaten till he was knocked unconscious on a Manhattan bound train, believed to be this morning March 29, 2021. The video, which was taken by an onlooker and posted to Twitter, notes the incident took place on the “Manhattan Bound (J) train at Kosciuszko Street Station,” according to the first account to upload the video

A person violently beats up and punches an Asian male in the head repeatedly in a Manhattan Bound (J) train at Kosciuszko Street Station, chokes him afterwards until he is unconscious. Be on the lookout for this person!

The incident comes amid a rising number of attacks against Asian Americans and a broader increase in anti-Asian hate in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

