COPS: Search For Missing Latino Man, 38, Last Seen At Ocala Home

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Josue is described as a 38 year old Hispanic / Latino man approximately 5' 7" tall and approximately 180 lbs., He has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information that could help us locate Josue Molina-Rodriguez, please call 911.
OCALA, FL – Josue Molina-Rodriguez was last seen on Friday, March 26, 2021 between 4:30pm and 5:00pm at his residence, located on Cherry Drive Lane, Ocala in FL. Police say Josue left his residence in a 2009 silver Dodge Caliber with Florida license plate Z191BJ. Josue has been diagnosed with PTSD, Bi-Polar Disorder, Major Depression Disorder, and Anxiety Disorder, but he does not have his prescribed medication with him.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

