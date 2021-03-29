COPS: Search For Missing Latino Man, 38, Last Seen At Ocala Home

Josue is described as a 38 year old Hispanic / Latino man approximately 5′ 7″ tall and approximately 180 lbs., He has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information that could help us locate Josue Molina-Rodriguez, please call 911.

OCALA, FL – Josue Molina-Rodriguez was last seen on Friday, March 26, 2021 between 4:30pm and 5:00pm at his residence, located on Cherry Drive Lane, Ocala in FL. Police say Josue left his residence in a 2009 silver Dodge Caliber with Florida license plate Z191BJ. Josue has been diagnosed with PTSD, Bi-Polar Disorder, Major Depression Disorder, and Anxiety Disorder, but he does not have his prescribed medication with him.

