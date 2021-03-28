Op-Ed: Our Local Republican Leaders Have Got to Learn How to Fight

It’s now less than two years before another congressional election and we’re doing nothing in preparation to win. Editorial credit: KMH Photovideo / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – “All politics is local.” “Tip” O’Neill had it right. And we Conservatives down in South Florida, suffocating under the total dominance of elected Progressive-Liberal Operatives (PLO’s), have to keep that in mind as our compliant, loser tolerant, Republican leaders wash away their tears after each repetitive ballot-box loss. Look at how they let Congressman, Col. Allen West hang out to dry by changing his Congressional District boundaries to one more Democrat populated. And where is he now? He’s the Chair of the Texas Republican Party. A national figure. Our loss. Our fault.

Our leaders play the game of feigning warfare by awakening from their slumber every two years at election time, attempting to rally up the troops for the next election or sitting down at Party dinners listening to speakers drone on about our “superior values,” while the likes of Ted Deutch, Lois Frankel and Debbie Schultz knock out each of our contenders, without throwing one punch. This has to end. Waving signs is no substitute for a well planned, issue centered campaign with attractive, articulate, well informed candidates schooled by knowledgeable party operatives. Our office seekers must be well prepared to batter their shallow, over confident, unprincipled Democrat light weights who now monopolize South Florida’s House seats. They rule!! We must emulate our enemies by using their successful techniques, not whining and moaning that their methods are shameful and brutal. The brilliant politician, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters, had it right: “If you see anybody from that Trump Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” President Obama, not a slacker in the ring went one uppercut better: “If they bring a knife to a fight, we bring a gun.” They have no qualms in urging their troops to engage in harassment, be it physical or by using lies as they did to drown Trump with waves of calling him a traitor, keeping him on the defensive and back pedaling for over four years of constant one-two punches. They know how to win. We don’t. We lose.

It’s now less than two years before another congressional election and we’re doing nothing in preparation to win. Why are we letting Deutch, Frankel and Schultz waltz around unchallenged, unpressured, unconcerned, piling up bucks and votes without a care in the world? Why isn’t Deutch pinned up against the ropes for his silence at calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who sits right next to him on a House committee, for her flagrant, frequent Jew hating comments? Why is Teddie permitted by his constituents to support legislation that has this nation headed for bankruptcy? Why isn’t Lois Frankel openly outed for her championing the dangerous “white supremacy” racist theory that impacts her own family… and yours? And Debbie Schultz for her unquestioned accumulation of vast wealth since she took her first seat in Congress? Why not pursue them daily? Relentlessly report and challenge openly their every vote that curtails our liberties and endangers the future of our allies overseas. Have them constantly, warily, looking over their shoulders, on the defensive. Make them jittery. Force them to make mistakes. Educate their constituents to learn about these representatives whose allegiance is not to their neighbors but to the Progressive-Liberal Democrats who truly own them. Pressure them relentlessly. Shadow their every move. Make them uncomfortable. On a daily basis. Without letup. Emulate them. Beat them.

Look… if we truly want to win, we’ve got to change our method of playing this political game. How??? We’ve got to become more openly in-your-face, organized and focused in disrupting our opponents by treating them realistically as our enemies, just as they did in the Kavanaugh hearings, the Trump impeachments and when they paint us, fast and loose with the term, “racist.” We’ve got to put out trained, well politically educated and groomed office seekers who will fearlessly attack and not give an inch. We have to drop the loser, “stiff upper lip” style of the past and finally go for the jugular. In the words of former Brooklyn Dodger manager, Leo “The Lip” Durocher: “Nice guys finish last!” We’ve had enough of that. It’s about time we had our hands raised as winners.