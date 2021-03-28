Boy, 12, Forced Into Vehicle, Sexually Assaulted, Shot; Subject Sought In Brownsville Section of Miami; Hispanic Male, Long Hair In Black Sedan

According to investigators, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., a 12 year old was walking in the Brownsville area of Miami, when he was forced inside a vehicle sexually assaulted. The subject shot the minor who was then forced out of the vehicle.

BROWNSVILLE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Sexual Crimes Unit is investigating an armed sexual battery of a minor. According to investigators, on Saturday, March 27, 2021, between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., a 12 year old male was walking in the area of NW 43rd Terrace and NW 30th Avenue, when he was approached by a subject in a black 4-door sedan. The subject forced the victim inside the vehicle and drove him to the area of NW 45th Street and NW 31st Avenue, where he sexually assaulted and shot the minor.

The victim was then forced out of the vehicle and the subject fled. The victim walked to a local business, where he called 911. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Investigators are seeking the assistance of the community for any information regarding this incident.

The subject is described as a White Hispanic Male between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, tall, with long curly hair. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or any detective in the Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau, at 305-715-3300 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.