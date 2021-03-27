CrimeLocalSociety

Volusia Detectives Seeking Pair Who Tried to Break Into Occupied Motel Room in Daytona Beach

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

The male is described as white, in his 30s, about 6 foot tall, wearing matching teal shirt and shorts and a yellow hat. He has been shot in his buttock. The female suspect is white, about 5’6” and carrying a black backpack.
The male is described as white, in his 30s, about 6 foot tall, wearing matching teal shirt and shorts and a yellow hat. He has been shot in his buttock. The female suspect is white, about 5’6” and carrying a black backpack. 

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are searching for a woman and a man – who was shot – after they tried to break into a room at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach that turned out to be occupied. The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. today at the motel on 2992 W. International Speedway Blvd. The pair attempted to enter the room via a window, awakening an occupant who fired a gun at them, injuring the male.

The pair then fled toward the Tomoka Farms Road area in Daytona Beach. Detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for the two suspects. The male is described as white, in his 30s, about 6 foot tall, wearing matching teal shirt and shorts and a yellow hat. He has been shot in his buttock. The female suspect is white, about 5’6” and carrying a black backpack. 

Anyone with information about these individuals should call 911 immediately. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dr. Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly-Transgendered Federal…

Christopher Boyle

Shooting In Broad Daylight Leaves Woman Dead On Pompano…

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,014