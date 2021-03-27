Volusia Detectives Seeking Pair Who Tried to Break Into Occupied Motel Room in Daytona Beach

The male is described as white, in his 30s, about 6 foot tall, wearing matching teal shirt and shorts and a yellow hat. He has been shot in his buttock. The female suspect is white, about 5’6” and carrying a black backpack.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – Volusia sheriff’s detectives are searching for a woman and a man – who was shot – after they tried to break into a room at a Motel 6 in Daytona Beach that turned out to be occupied. The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. today at the motel on 2992 W. International Speedway Blvd. The pair attempted to enter the room via a window, awakening an occupant who fired a gun at them, injuring the male.

The pair then fled toward the Tomoka Farms Road area in Daytona Beach. Detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for the two suspects.

Here are the male and female suspects wanted in an attempted burglary at Motel 6 in Daytona Beach early today. Please call 911 if you spot them: pic.twitter.com/TKkGFFzNLe — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) March 27, 2021

Anyone with information about these individuals should call 911 immediately. More information will be provided as it becomes available.