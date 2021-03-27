Veteran Broward Sergeant Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Veteran Department of Detention (DOD) Sergeant Shane Owens, 48, had been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Owens died early Saturday morning, March 27, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. . Arrangements for a private ceremony are pending.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office are deeply saddened and mourning the loss of veteran Department of Detention (DOD) Sergeant Shane Owens. Owens, 48, who had been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19, died early Saturday morning, March 27.

Sgt. Owens was born in 1972 in New Albany, Indiana. In June 1990, he graduated from Hollywood Hills High School in Hollywood, Fla. Less than two years after graduating, Owens followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the BSO family. Owens’ father, Sgt. David Owens, retired from BSO in July 2019 after serving 34 years in DOD.

On Nov. 18, 1991, the younger Owens started as a detention cadet with BSO and was enrolled in the 107th Corrections Academy the following month. He was promoted on Feb. 27, 1992 to deputy and assigned to the Main Jail. In January 1999, Owens was promoted to sergeant. During his nearly 30 years with BSO, Owens was highly respected and made a name for himself in Central Intake.

“Sgt. Owens certainly left his mark in Central Intake. He was one of those dedicated employees who helped colleagues and supervisors do their jobs better. I remember years ago arriving in Central Intake and Sgt. Owens was instrumental in helping me become acclimated with the Central Intake operations.” Col. Josefa Benjamin, executive director overseeing BSO’s Department of Detention and Community Programs

“Shane was a no nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is supervisor who held people accountable. But more importantly, he taught them how to be the best they could be. If BSO had a Hall of Fame, Sgt. Shane Owens would be in it.” Lt. Col. Tim Langelier, the director of the Department of Detention’s Operations and Administration

In addition to his father, Owens is survived by family and friends. Arrangements for a private ceremony are pending. He will be deeply missed, and his dedication and service to BSO will never be forgotten.