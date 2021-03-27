Two People Dead After Barricading Inside Miami Residence; Officers Responded To Domestic Incident, Shots Fired

The Special Response Team gained entry into the home and discovered a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds, both were determined deceased. The officers were not shot; however, one of them sustained a knee injury and was transported to a local hospital.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a shooting involving Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officers. According to investigators, officers responded to a domestic related incident at a residence on NE 143 Street and NE 14 Avenue in Miami. As they arrived, an exchange of gunfire ensued between the subject and the officers.

The subject then barricaded himself inside the residence and the Special Response Team (SRT) was summoned. The SRT gained entry into the home and discovered a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds, both were determined deceased. The officers were not shot; however, one of them sustained a knee injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Being that officers discharged their firearm, the The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has assumed the investigation which continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.