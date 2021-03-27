CrimeLocalSociety

Two People Dead After Barricading Inside Miami Residence; Officers Responded To Domestic Incident, Shots Fired

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

According to detectives, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert and discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. The subjects remain at large.
The Special Response Team gained entry into the home and discovered a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds, both were determined deceased. The officers were not shot; however, one of them sustained a knee injury and was transported to a local hospital.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a shooting involving Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officers. According to investigators, officers responded to a domestic related incident at a residence on NE 143 Street and NE 14 Avenue in Miami. As they arrived, an exchange of gunfire ensued between the subject and the officers.

The subject then barricaded himself inside the residence and the Special Response Team (SRT) was summoned. The SRT gained entry into the home and discovered a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds, both were determined deceased. The officers were not shot; however, one of them sustained a knee injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Being that officers discharged their firearm, the The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has assumed the investigation which continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dr. Rachel Levine Becomes First Openly-Transgendered Federal…

Christopher Boyle

Shooting In Broad Daylight Leaves Woman Dead On Pompano…

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,014