Shooting In Broad Daylight Leaves Woman Dead On Pompano Beach Sidewalk

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located Jonelle Coleman, 39, lying motionless on a sidewalk.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A Pompano Beach woman is dead after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon. According to detectives, at approximately 1:14 p.m. Thursday, March 25, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located Jonelle Coleman, 39, lying motionless on a sidewalk.

Coleman appeared to be suffering from a series of gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been shot several times and that a silver Honda Accord might have been involved in the shooting. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Wilson Dejesus at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.