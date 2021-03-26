CrimeLocalSociety

Shooting In Broad Daylight Leaves Woman Dead On Pompano Beach Sidewalk

By Joe Mcdermott
FATAL SHOOTING
POMPANO BEACH, FL – A Pompano Beach woman is dead after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon. According to detectives, at approximately 1:14 p.m. Thursday, March 25, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 700 block of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they located Jonelle Coleman, 39, lying motionless on a sidewalk. 

Coleman appeared to be suffering from a series of gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been shot several times and that a silver Honda Accord might have been involved in the shooting. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Wilson Dejesus at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

