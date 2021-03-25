Police: Florida Spring Breakers Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman Later Found Dead In South Beach Miami Hotel

Evoire Collier, 21, (left) and Dorian Taylor, 24, (right) are accused of giving Christine Englehardt (center) a “green pill” before the duo allegedly raped her in the Albion Hotel in South Beach and stealing her credit cards, police say.

MIAMI, FL – Two North Carolina men attending spring break festivities in Miami, Florida are in custody after allegedly drugging, raping, and robbing a 24 year-old Pennsylvania woman who was later discovered dead in a hotel room, according to reports.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, are accused of giving Christine Englehardt a “green pill” before the duo allegedly raped her in the Albion Hotel in South Beach and stealing her credit cards, police say. Englehardt was later discovered semi-nude and deceased in the hotel room on Thursday, March 18, according to authorities.

After reviewing hotel surveillance video, police say that they found footage of Evoire and Taylor with Englehardt around 1 a.m. that day. Both men were reportedly arrested over the weekend.

Reports indicate that Evoire and Taylor were seen – and photographed – at spring break the day after Englehard’s dead body was found by police, allegedly using her stolen credit cards to continue partying.

The pill Collier and Taylor allegedly gave Englehardt is suspected of being the powerful narcotic Percocet, but authorities are currently unsure as to the cause of death; the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner is currently looking into the possibility that she died of an overdose.

Tanda Collier, who is Evoire Collier’s aunt, was interviewed by the Miami Herald, telling the newspaper that her nephew is “a good kid” who “wouldn’t hurt a fly,” and attempted to shift the blame for his alleged crimes onto Taylor, who she said was an “older guy who could possibly influence him.”

“He’s an honest person. He’s gullible,” she said. “He’s not some monster. He wasn’t a predator.”

Collier and Taylor are currently being held in a Miami-Dade jail, and face charges of burglary with battery, sexual battery, petty theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.