Miami-Dade Police Investigating Shooting At Cafeteria Within Shopping Center

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI SHOOTING
As the officers were arriving on the scene, they observed a vehicle, matching the description, fleeing the scene. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; however, the driver refused to pull over and a pursuit ensued. The subject eventually stopped at SW 157 Avenue and SW 136 Street, where he was taken into custody.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Hammocks District is investigating a shooting that took place at a cafeteria located within a shopping center. According to investigators, a subject drove to the establishment and exited his vehicle. He produced a firearm, shot at the business and began to flee.

The subject’s firearm was recovered. No one was injured during the shooting. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

