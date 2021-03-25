Man On Federal Probation For Trafficking Cocaine Leads Deputies On Chase To Downtown Fort Myers After Traffic Stop

At this time, Victor Rivera Ortiz, 36, is being charged with Battery on law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault with a vehicle. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

FORT MYERS, FL – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Pondella Road near North Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, refused to cooperate with deputies’ instructions. The suspect then struck the deputy, knocking him to the ground. While leaving, the suspect attempted to run over the deputy with his vehicle. The suspect then fled in his vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

Lee County Deputies continued to pursue the man until he was located at a safe location near the old US 41 bridge. A PIT maneuver was attempted and was unsuccessful. The suspect continued to flee into the downtown Fort Myers area. When the pursuit ended, the suspect, identified as Victor Rivera Ortiz, 36, was taken into custody.

It was learned that Ortiz is on Federal Probation out of Puerto Rico for Trafficking in Cocaine. This is still an open and active investigation. At this time, Victor Rivera Ortiz, is being charged with Battery on law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and aggravated assault with a vehicle. Additional charges may be forthcoming.