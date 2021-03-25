Judicial Watch Announces FOIA Lawsuit Against U.S. Government for Records Relating to Wuhan Institute of Virology

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton claimed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, serves as the director of NIAID, had been avoiding Judicial Watch’s attempts to acquire information on NIAID’s purported connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology – where some allege COVID-19 was originally leaked from – leading to the lawsuit that was filed this week.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After a previous Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was denied, Judicial Watch announced on Tuesday that it has filed a FOIA lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for National Institutes of Health (NIH) records relating to Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, including information on the possibility of NIH grants having been sent to the Chinese research institute.

In April 2020, Judicial Watch claims that they had requested records of communications, contracts and agreements from the NIH; however, they say that request was denied. The requested information, according to Judicial Watch, included internal National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) communications regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology; any agreements or contracts between NIAID and the Wuhan Institute of Virology; and any information on $3.7 million in grants that were alleged to have been provided by NIH to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Judicial Watch noted reports claiming that documents exist that “show the Wuhan Institute of Virology undertook coronavirus experiments on mammals captured more than 1,000 miles away in Yunnan – funded by a $3.7 million grant from the US government.”

