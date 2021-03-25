Florida Bills Threaten to Exacerbate Today’s Youth Tobacco Epidemic; Shifting Blame, Blocking Right of Local Cities to Take Action to Protect

The below statements were released on behalf of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), The Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation (PTAF), American Lung Association, the American Heart Association and the Campaign for Tobacco-free Kids. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Amid stalled progress in reducing youth tobacco use and a pandemic that has made Floridians acutely aware of the importance of respiratory health, Florida lawmakers are advancing bills HB 987 and SB 1080 that would maintain harsh penalties strictly on youth and leave numerous tobacco products unregulated, rather than included in the proven policies that hold the industry responsible.

“At such a critical time for public health, these bills are a gift to the industry responsible for today’s youth tobacco epidemic. It’s a tactic straight from Big Tobacco’s playbook to put forth a seemingly promising policy – updating Florida law to meet the federal age of sale for tobacco products – muddled with provisions and exceptions for the industry that would perpetuate the unregulated environment that has allowed the industry and its allies to addict the next generation to their deadly products. “The continued inaction by the state to regulate tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, demands strong, local laws that protect our children from a lifetime of addiction. This bill not only lacks the effective protections needed to address today’s youth tobacco epidemic, but blocks our localities from being able to pass and enforce the proven policies that would do so. “By failing to regulate all tobacco products equally, including harmful penalties on youth for purchase, use and possession (PUP) of tobacco products and introducing an enforcement process separate from existing statues, the bills create unnecessary bureaucracy that wastes taxpayer dollars and would have no impact on deterring youth from a lifetime of addiction. “We are especially concerned about the additional harm such bills create for our youth. Research shows PUP laws are not a successful deterrent but rather a scapegoat for the industry to remain unregulated and inappropriately shift blame onto kids and teens. PUP laws can also be used to target certain youth and are problematic for our communities of color who report receiving more frequent citations compared to white children and teens. “We urge lawmakers to do the right thing and enact the policies we know work. Florida has the opportunity to meet the moment and offer true, just protections for our kids by establishing a licensing system that sets a steady foundation for effective enforcement and holds repeat violators who sell illegally to our kids accountable with appropriate fines and license revocations as well as regulating all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, equally. Penalizing our youth and preempting our local communities from passing the laws that would truly protect our children from deadly tobacco products benefits no one but the industry itself.”

