Driver Arrested In Deadly Street Racing Crash in Deerfield Beach

Broward Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased. An investigation revealed that two vehicles street racing were directly behind the motorcycle in the moments before the crash.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – After a fatal 130 mph street race, a Coral Springs man faces vehicular homicide and child abuse charges. Shortly after noon on January 30, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to Southwest 10th Street just west of Waterways Boulevard in Deerfield Beach where a preliminary investigation revealed a motorcyclist was traveling westbound in the right turn only lane at a high rate of speed. As the roadway curved, he drove off the road and onto the grass. He was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest against a nearby fence.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Evidence collected as part of the investigation revealed that two vehicles, including a white Dodge Charger Hellcat, were directly behind the motorcycle in the moments before the crash. Further investigation determined that the motorcyclist and the driver of the Hellcat, Steven Gabriel Seneca, 35, were engaged in street racing. During the course of the race, both vehicles drove recklessly as they reached speeds in excess of 130 mph in a 45 mph zone and made aggressive lane changes while maneuvering through traffic.

After the vehicles passed through the intersection of Southwest 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard, the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate the left curve in the roadway and veered off, crashing into a fence.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the passenger in the Hellcat was a 5-year-old child.

On Tuesday, March 23, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response unit arrested Seneca. He was booked into the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, child abuse, racing, reckless driving, reckless driving causing property damage (two counts), speeding, and speeding in excess of 50 mph over the posted speed limit.