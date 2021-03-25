CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking to Identify Coffee Shop Burglar In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
COFFEE SHOP BURGLAR

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park district detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a burglar who broke into a coffee shop and stole cash, electronics and alcohol. According to detectives, around 8 a.m., Monday, March 15, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at the Calusa Coffee Roasters located at 161 E. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park. On scene, deputies met with the owner of the business who advised, an unknown subject broke into the property and stole various items. 

Surveillance video of the incident shows a male subject entering the business through a window at approximately 2:54 a.m. Investigators say the subject is between 5 feet 9 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall and possibly has a tattoo on his right wrist.

Anyone with information on this burglar or incident is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park Detective Thomas Arce at 954-202-3115. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

