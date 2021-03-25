BusinessPress ReleasesTechnology

Before January 6th, Parler Made Over 50 Referrals of Violent Content to the FBI

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Parler
Parler provided new information that the Company proactively developed an open line of communication with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fall of 2020 and referred violent content and incitement from Parler’s platform over 50 times before January 6th. 

HENDERSON, NV – Today, Parler LLC sent a response to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s February 8, 2021 request for production of documents.  As part of that response, Parler provided new information that the Company proactively developed an open line of communication with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the fall of 2020 and referred violent content and incitement from Parler’s platform over 50 times before January 6th. Parler also warned the FBI about specific threats of violence being planned for the events at the Capitol on January 6th.

The letter, which is provided below, details the efforts made by Parler to flag and remove unlawful speech from its platform that was not protected by the First Amendment. It also notes that of the 270 charging documents filed by the Department of Justice, 80% of social media references were Big Tech platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.  Only 5% referred to Parler.

Parler’s letter shows how the Company grew rapidly and accumulated over 15 million users by January 2021 and its app the most downloaded app at the Apple App Store and Google U.S. Play Store on January 8th, 2021. Parler has always been committed to a viewpoint-neutral platform for free and lawful speech and the Company has refused to sell user data or use destructive algorithms  to fuel harmful “engagement through enragement.”  

Big Tech rivals Facebook and Twitter saw Parler as a viable threat and ganged up with Amazon and others to de-platform and destroy the Company. Big Tech has been effectively scapegoating Parler for the riots at the Capitol, but Parler’s revelations today show that the Company acted responsibly to try and stop the violence at the Capitol on January 6th.

Ad Disclosure: This site earns revenue from ads, some within content. You can support independent journalism and help us stay afloat by donating or purchasing our merch following us on social media (Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Flipboard | Feedspot) or just sharing content you like.
documents
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:18b6cc84-03e0-4d84-9536-917fd7acfa12
documents
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:018cd528-4432-4572-8034-574c4a417c32#pageNum=1
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Defamation Suit Moves Forward Over NYT Reports of Project…

Christopher Boyle

John E. Polk Correctional Facility In Sanford Enacting…

George McGregor

Freedom Watch To Empanel Citizens Grand Jury; Indictment of…

George McGregor
1 of 325