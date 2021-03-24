Veterinary clinic opening doors in West Palm Beach Walmart with contact-free visits; Essentials PetCare, a new concept of veterinary clinics operating at Walmart stores, is set to open doors in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 27, as part of its expansion efforts. Photo credit: Essentials PetCare

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Essentials PetCare arrives at West Palm Beach, March 27, with the goal to offer affordable veterinary services to more pet families in Florida. New Florida clinics in Orlando, Pompano Beach, Boynton Beach, and Jacksonville are projected to open in early 2021. The innovative network of veterinary clinics, located in Walmart stores, opened their first clinic in 2016 in Port Richey (Tampa Bay area), and has 5 other locations in Georgia and Texas.

Pet parents living in or near West Palm Beach, Fla., will soon be able to bring their dogs and cats to the Essentials PetCare clinic located in the Walmart at 4375 Belvedere Road for routine veterinary care. Available services include vaccinations, wellness exams, minor illness treatment, and lab testing. During the pandemic, the clinic is offering safe, contact-free visits. Pet parents can feel at ease dropping their pets off at the front of the new clinic, then join a video call with the doctor to watch the exam.

“We look forward to serving pets and their parents in the West Palm Beach area,” says Essentials PetCare’s founder and president, Douglas Spiker, DVM. “It’s exciting to expand access to safe, quality care at an affordable cost to more pet owners in Florida, especially during this time of hardship for many pet owning families” adds Dr. Spiker.

Essentials PetCare provides diagnosis and treatment for a variety of minor illnesses, such as ear infections, common skin conditions, urinary tract infections, stomach and intestinal issues. Essentials PetCare adopted a model based on pricing transparency, allowing pet parents to view a full menu of services and costs online. “Budgeting veterinary care is a concern for many pet families. We want to make quality veterinary care accessible to all,” explains Dr. Spiker. The clinics provide routine and minor illness care only. Pets needing surgical intervention, facing major illnesses, or an emergency situation are referred to local veterinary hospitals.

The mission of Essentials PetCare is to provide quality, affordable veterinary care to all U.S. pets. According to a recent study published by Access to Veterinary Care Coalition and the University of Tennessee, nearly 28 percent of U.S. households with an estimated 29 million dogs and cats experience barriers to veterinary services because of cost and reduced access to care.

By expanding the traditional model of veterinary care with a focus on convenience, quality, and affordability, Essentials PetCare provides pet owners with more opportunities to care for their pets’ well-being while helping to reduce the number of pets that do not receive medical care or develop serious illnesses due to barriers that restrict access to preventative care.

Essentials PetCare clinics also compliment full-service veterinary hospitals by introducing veterinary care to a large segment of the U.S. pet owning market, which has traditionally not pursued veterinary services because of cost. The company’s veterinarians educate clients on the benefits of full-service veterinary care when recommended.

About Essentials PetCareEstablished in 2015, Essentials PetCare, LLC is a purpose-driven organization that provides easy access to affordable, high quality preventative and minor illness care for dogs and cats. The company’s mission is to expand veterinary services to more pet-owning families who would otherwise not seek care because of cost. Essentials PetCare believes that no animal should ever suffer or put its family at risk of contracting diseases due to affordability. In addition to caring for pets, the company is focused on the wellbeing of its employees by promoting work-life harmony, including flexible scheduling, comprehensive benefits, and employee stock options. For more information about Essentials PetCare, visit EssentialsPetCare.com, @EssentialsPetCare on Facebook and Instagram, and @EssentialsPet on Twitter.