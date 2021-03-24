New Rasmussen Poll Indicates 75% Support Voter ID Laws; Survey Also Indicates Majority Do Not Share View That Requiring ID Discriminates

Rasmussen noted that 89 percent of Republicans polled supported voter ID, as did 60 percent of Democrats and 77 percent of Independent voters. Photo credit: Rob Crandall / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to a new survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports, a vast majority of those polled supported overhauling the laws that govern American elections, including the establishment of voter ID laws which would require a person to show identification before being allowed to cast a ballot.

The survey, conducted via telephone and online, shows that 75 percent of 1,000 “Likely U.S. Voters” polled are in favor of having to display a valid form of photo identification, such as a driver’s license, before being allowed to vote in an election. In contrast, 21 percent of those surveyed were opposed to voter ID laws.

Rasmussen noted that 89 percent of Republicans polled supported voter ID, as did 60 percent of Democrats and 77 percent of Independent voters.

Democrats often claim that voter ID laws discriminate against minority voters and are meant to suppress turnout from these groups, who tend to back Democrats. In contrast, Republicans have tended to support higher barriers to voting to enhance security and protect against possible election fraud.

However, while Democrats maintain that requiring identification to vote is discriminatory, the Rasmussen survey indicates that the majority of those polled Do not share that view; 60 percent said that voter id laws do not discriminate, as opposed to 31 percent that said they do and 10 percent who were not sure either way.

Broken down by political party, 79 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of Independents do not feel that the requirement of valid photo identification to vote serves to discriminate, as opposed to 51 percent of Democrats who claim that it does.

The Rasmussen poll indicates that voters aged 40 and under were more supportive of voter id laws than ones over the age of 40.

When broken down by ethnicity, 69 percent of blacks, 82 percent of other minorities, and 74 percent of whites polled indicated that presentation of identification should be required to vote.