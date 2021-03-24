HealthLocalPress Releases

John E. Polk Correctional Facility In Sanford Enacting Measures to Minimize Exposure in New COVID-19 Cases, Says Seminole County Sheriff’s Office

By George McGregor
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – The John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford is taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 after 22 inmates and one staff tested positive. All of those cases are asymptomatic. The positive cases were detected during routine testing protocols within the facility. At this time, they are confined to one housing area. We are working to perform additional tests on inmates and staff from that area. We are limiting movement in and out of the facility to mitigate risk to other areas.  Staff is also continuing heightened sanitation procedures.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the JEPCF has implemented successful quarantine and testing protocols at the correctional facility to mitigate risk and exposure. Procedures also include 24-hour cleaning staff and the issuance of two masks to all inmates.  In addition, the facility continues to collaborate with the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County for increased testing and health protocols along with offering COVID-19 vaccines to inmates who qualify according to state guidelines.

Editors note: The information was made available via a press release issued by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office dated today, March 24, 2021.

