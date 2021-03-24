Freedom Watch To Empanel Citizens Grand Jury; Indictment of Joe, Hunter and James Biden Sought Over Alleged Bribes from China, Ukraine

A June 2019 Citizens’ Grand Jury with former U.S. Justice Department prosecutor Larry Klayman (center), who is the founder of Judicial Watch and CEO of Freedom Watch USA, two conservative activist groups that investigate claimed misconduct by government officials.

BOCA RATON, FL – On Thursday, March 25, 2021, beginning at 11:00 A.M. EASTERN TIME/8 A.M. PACIFIC TIME, Freedom Watch will empanel a citizens grand jury and its prosecutors will put before it previously made public evidence that Joe, Hunter and James Biden allegedly participated in a racketeering enterprise to sell Joe Biden’s influence as vice-president during the Obama-Biden administration and thereafter for profit. In addition to information which has been uncovered by Peter Schweitzer in his landmark book “Secret Empires,” published by Harper Collins in 2020, is the information and documentation of whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, who gave an extensive television interview and then testified before Congress, under oath. There is more information, including incriminating emails, which have also come into the public domain, but which the comprised and corrupted U.S. Department of Justice, under both the Trump and Biden-Harris administrations, have simply swept under the carpet, as has been true of all high profile scandals involving Washington, D.C., “elite” in the last many decades. Indeed, the American justice system will not hold the rich and powerful to account under the rule of law.

For this reason, following Supreme Court precedent in a case styled United States v. Williams, where in 1992 Justice Antonin Scalia, writing for the majority, wrote that the grand jury belongs to the American people and not the three branches of government, We the People must now peacefully and legally mete out justice ourselves.

Thus, Freedom Watch’s empaneled citizens grand jury will decide whether or not to indict the Bidens of charges for bribery and sedition, among other alleged crimes such as reckless endangerment of the American people with regard to the crisis at the southern border. The stakes are high because Joe Biden is now, whatever the reason given allegations of fraud during the 2020 elections, the President of the United States and in control of the fate of the nation.

Larry Klayman, the founder and chairman and general counsel of Freedom Watch and a former federal prosecutor for the Department of Justice had this to say:

“It is time for the American people to take back our legal system, which has been compromised and corrupted by the establishments of both political parties, as our Founding Fathers did in 1776, when they declared independence from King George III, who had taken our criminal justice system away from the colonies back to the Court of St. James.

“The stakes today are even higher than in 1776. King George III was neither a socialist, nor a communist and certainly not an atheist. Now, in just about eight short weeks, Joe Biden, the ‘Manchurian candidate,’ and now president, has, with his radical executive orders and edicts, which do the bidding of socialists, communists, atheists and other radicals on the left, has brought the nation on its knees and on the verge of extinction, particularly with the invading hordes of hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens pouring across our southern border. It’s time for We the People to bring him to justice, because our Department of Justice is not only in his control, but had even before his reign become corrupted by both Republicans and Democrats.”

The citizens grand jury can be viewed in real time at www.freedomwatchusa.org and, https://crowdsourcethetruth.org beginning at 11:00 A.M. EASTERN/8:00 A.M. PACIFIC on MARCH 25, 2021. For more information contact daj142182@gmail.com or (424) 274 2579.