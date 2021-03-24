Credit Card Skimming Device Found On Gas Pump At 7-Eleven on Corner of Le Chalet Blvd and Military Trail In Boynton Beach

According to detectives, the skimmer was located on Pump #11. It is unknown how long the skimmer was connected to the gas pumps. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office believes that anyone who purchased gasoline from this 7/11 station may be the victim of a crime.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, prior to 10:45 am, a credit card skimming device was found on a gas pump at the7-Eleven located in the 4900 block of Le Chalet Boulevard in Boynton Beach. The location sits at the corner of Le Chalet Boulevard and South Military Trail. According to detectives, the skimmer was located on Pump #11. It is unknown how long the skimmer was connected to the gas pumps.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office believes that anyone who purchased gasoline from this 7-Eleven station may be the victim of a crime. and are advising consumers who may have been at the location for fuel and used a credit or debit card to check their accounts and report any unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card companies.

This is the second time a device was found at this location as in September 2019 a device was located at which point authorities believed it had been there for at least a week or more.

Credit card skimming is a process where crooks use a small device to steal credit card information during a legitimate credit or debit card transaction. Thieves use the stolen data to make fraudulent charges either online or with a counterfeit credit card.