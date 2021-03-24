Broward Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives Arrest Police Officer

Louis Walsh was arrested on March 24 at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Detectives learned that Walsh works special security details at Cardinal Gibbons High School and St. Anthony Catholic School. Detectives also said Walsh is a wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children detectives arrested a Fort Lauderdale police officer Wednesday afternoon on two counts of transmission of material harmful to a minor. On Tuesday, March 23, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives received information from a Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Taskforce regarding a police officer in Fort Lauderdale engaging in online chats with who he believed was a minor.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives identified the man as Louis Walsh. ICAC detectives used a photo sent to them from Minnesota detectives to confirm Walsh’s identity. Minnesota investigators said on at least two occasions, Walsh engaged in sexual conversations with an undercover detective who he believed was a minor female. Investigators said Walsh sent a photo of himself and exposed his private area.

Walsh was arrested on March 24 at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Through their investigation, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that Walsh works special security details at Cardinal Gibbons High School and St. Anthony Catholic School. Detectives also said Walsh is a wrestling coach at Cardinal Gibbons.

The investigation in ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this case or believes they may know someone who is a victim is encouraged to contact Det. Erica Rockey at 954-888-5290.