Abounding Nature Preserves & Diverse Wildlife Await in St. Lucie

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, FL – On St. Lucie’s 20,000 plus acres of nature preserves, outdoor seekers will discover the tranquility of Florida’s natural environment along with a diverse system of hiking trails, paved walkways and greenways with tons of wildlife to spot. Visitors have opportunities to experience guided tours all throughout St. Lucie, including at the Savannas Preserve State Park , and, can also rent kayaks at the Fort Pierce Inlet State Park if they are looking to enjoy nature out on our waterways.

The Steven J. Fousek Natural Area is a prime location to observe butterflies, bird life and a unique variety of native plant species. Early risers are sure to be awarded with glimpses of white-tailed deer, wild turkey, swallowtail kites, painted buntings and the occasional owl along these Old Florida hammock habitats. At D.J. Wilcox Preserve , which is situated along the Indian River Lagoon, visitors may expect to see osprey and hawks, brown pelicans, and a variety of wading birds, including the roseate spoonbill along the beautiful marsh & wetlands. At The Oxbow Eco-Center , visitors can spot all kinds of creatures along the St. Lucie River North Fork, such as manatees, otters and alligators. And along the hiking trails through the pine flatwoods, they may observe pine warblers, woodpeckers and the imperiled gopher tortoise.

For those adventure seekers, plan a visit to McCarty Ranch Preserve and bring your tent or camper with you – and don’t forget the smores! This 3,100 acre preserve offers an exciting outdoor experience including hiking and bike-riding through the old Florida pinelands where wildlife is plentiful, fishing or kayaking on the 300-acre lake or a game of disc-golf. Those wanting to relax, will have a spectacular view of Florida’s radiant sunsets.