Spring Hill Traffic Stop Leads to Gun, Drugs, and Money on Prior Felon; Backpack With 191 Grams Of Marijuana, Scale, Baggies, Loaded Magazine

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SPRING HILL, FL – On March 21, 2021 at 10:17 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ken Lake Avenue in Spring Hill on the driver of a vehicle who failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Antonio Serrano, 23. Serrano said he did not have a valid driver’s license due to it being suspended.

The deputy noted a strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. Serrano told the deputy there were no weapons or contraband inside the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located a large amount of cash in the vehicle’s center console, inside of a purse belonging to a passenger and inside a backpack located in the back seat.

The backpack also contained 191.3 grams of marijuana that was separated into two containers. A scale and baggies were also located in the backpack. Additionally, a gun was found in the vehicle’s glove compartment, and a loaded magazine was found in proximity to the backpack. An investigation revealed the gun, drugs, and money belonged to Serrano. The suspect claimed the marijuana was for personal consumption, and he uses the scale to accurately roll his cigarettes with cannabis.

Serrano was charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed firearm during a felony, driving while license is suspended. Serrano was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a $22,500 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
