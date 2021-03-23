Single Vehicle Crash In Pompano Beach Ends In Fatality

Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle crash at the 3100 block of Southwest 15th Street in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and located a single vehicle crash involving a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a man dead Sunday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 11:21 a.m., March 21, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle crash at the 3100 block of Southwest 15th Street in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and located a single vehicle crash involving a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Hyundai was traveling eastbound on Southwest 15th Street approaching the intersection of Southwest 31st Avenue. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway, traveled over the raised concrete curb and onto the center median before striking a palm tree. The vehicle then rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest in the roadway facing northbound. According to detectives, the driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the passenger seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. The investigation continues.