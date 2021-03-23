CrimeLocalSociety

Single Vehicle Crash In Pompano Beach Ends In Fatality

By Joe Mcdermott
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

ONE DRIVER PRONOUNCED DECEASED
Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle crash at the 3100 block of Southwest 15th Street in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and located a single vehicle crash involving a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata. 

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a man dead Sunday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 11:21 a.m., March 21, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle crash at the 3100 block of Southwest 15th Street in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and located a single vehicle crash involving a blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata. 

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Hyundai was traveling eastbound on Southwest 15th Street approaching the intersection of Southwest 31st Avenue. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway, traveled over the raised concrete curb and onto the center median before striking a palm tree. The vehicle then rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest in the roadway facing northbound. According to detectives, the driver of the Hyundai was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the passenger seat of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics. The investigation continues.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Trump to Produce Own Social Media Platform, Due to Launch In…

Christopher Boyle

Verbal Altercation On Broward County Transit Bus Turns Into…

Joe Mcdermott

Report: Ninth Woman Comes Forward Accusing Cuomo of Sexual…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 999