Project Veritas Releases Photos of Inside Texas Migrant Detention Facility Revealing Grim, Cramped Conditions; Highlight Biden’s Border Secrecy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Both Project Veritas and Axios have released a series of photographs taken inside a recently-constructed migrant detention facility located in Donna, Texas, revealing incredibly grim, cramped conditions for the many people jam-packed inside.

The temporary overflow facility, built to help deal with overcrowding at other detention centers, has been essentially off-limits to the press. However, a Project Veritas operative managed to gain access to the facility and take several pictures; these photos, taken just within the past few days reports say, reveal harrowing conditions that appear to rival – and even exceed – the infamous “kids in cages” photos from the Trump Administration.

BREAKING: Project Veritas Obtains Horrifying NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN Images From Within Donna, TX Immigrant Detention Center; THOUSANDS of Illegal Immigrants PACKED Into Tight Spaces And Wrapped In Space Blankets On Floor; Insider: '50+ COVID Positive'#BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mXQM6YbttJ — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) March 22, 2021

Clear plastic-lined detention blocks with people crammed practically shoulder-to-shoulder on cots and floors, each of them wrapped in shiny silver “space blankets” for warmth; at first, it’s difficult to tell if the people housed within these areas are even alive, as the sight of the bodies lined up next to each other conjures up visions of a morgue.

Additional photos of the Donna, Texas facility have also surfaced, those provided to Axios by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX); which echo the same conditions as revealed by the Project Veritas shots. Cuellar described the degree of overcrowding present at the facility, noting that it is comprised of eight “pods,” each with a 260-person capacity; as of Sunday, one pod was jammed well beyond that limit with “over 400 unaccompanied male minors,” he said.

ABC News: "Internal CBP documents obtained by ABC News show there are now 3,889 migrants in the Donna facility that is meant to hold just 250. That means it is currently at 1,556% capacity." https://t.co/vrXLhkohcj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 23, 2021

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, over 100,000 people were caught attempting to cross the southern border – including 29,000 unaccompanied minors – in February 2021 alone, with that number expected to continue to increase. Clearly, the migrant crisis at the southern border is reaching a breaking point, as officials are unable to keep up with the non-stop flow of people seeking to enter the United States, leading to untenable conditions in the facilities they are forced to house them in.