Op-Ed: Enough of This “Cancel Culture” Nonsense; Let’s Bring Common Sense Back, These “Apostles Of Anarchy” Are Making Life Hell On Earth

Portland protest over George Floyd’s death. Many protesters were demanding to correct the systematic problem and defund the police. Photos taken in Portland, OR on August 9, 2020. Editorial credit: bgrocker / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – This “cancel culture” has gotten out of hand. I will not apologize for my own thoughts. I’m not afraid to say what I think in social or business situations. This is America, not Nazi Germany or Communist China. I demand an end to this nonsensical censorship. I am not a racist or a bigot no matter what my views what might be thought of by the “Political Correctness Police”. I’m not referring to words that threaten others, but just different views that others might be offended by because they don’t agree with those views.

People of good will must not let these self-proclaimed arbiters of what is right or wrong prevail in shutting down our right to free speech.

Here are some examples of what this “cancel culture” mob have wrought upon our beloved country.

Remember a couple of years ago, when Judge Brett Kavanaugh was in the process of being confirmed to the Supreme Court, and was being charged with phony sexual abuse charges when he was a teenager? The Senate Democrats on the Judiciary Committee were trying to “cancel” his nomination, but they didn’t prevail. He is now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. But, it has left a bad taste in the mouths of many people.

Just recently, the charge of “endemic o systemic racism” is being thrown around willy-nilly if you don’t agree with a certain group of left-wing zealots who seem to be hell-bent on destroying our country from within. This group is looking for any situation where a policeman is involved in the shooting death or injury of a black person. These few instances, before any facts are determined, are immediately used to stir up animosity toward the police (ANTIFA and BLM are the main culprits behind these riots). The death of George Floyd in 2020 is a case in point. All hell broke loose and the City of Minneapolis suffered millions of dollars of damage to property along with a few deaths, with rioters demanding the arrest and convictions of the officers present at the incident of Floyd’s death. All this before the trial of the police officers had taken place and the evidence placed before a jury. It seems the City of Minneapolis had a case of “white guilt” and paid the family of George Floyd a total of $26 million as restitution for his death, which defense lawyers for the cops claim is prejudicial to the officers in getting a fair trial in Minneapolis.

This along with the canceling of the famous children’s books, authored by Dr. Seuss, because some claim of racial stereotypes that are contained in some of his stories, and the dust up of comments made by celebrities Sharon Osbourne and Piers Morgan, who were condemned when they commented negatively of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who is bi-racial, as being racist comments for criticizing her remarks during their T.V. interview.

In addition, over the past year or so we’ve had instances of the tearing down of statues and the removing of names from public buildings named after some of America’s heroes, because of “busy bodies” claiming of something those heroes did in the past which they disagreed with. Names such as Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Christopher Columbus etc. are some that have been targeted.

These left-wing zealots have even tried to change our vocabulary by doing away with the words boy, girl, man, wife and other designations that have been with us since time began. They also have moved into our schools by instituting curriculum changes such as the “1619 Project” and “Critical Race Theory”, both trying to indict our country with the wrongful charge of “systemic racism”.

One of the major forces behind these ridiculous instances of undermining our society is none other than that anti-American, anti-Semite, Nazi sympathizer, George Soros. Who happens to be a major Democrat donor. He even has financially backed far-left state Attorney General’s and local District Attorney’s around the country, who have turned our law enforcement agencies on their heads by instituting freeing criminals from jail and doing away with bail for suspected criminals. One of those district attorneys is George Gascon, of Los Angeles, California, who is in the process of a recall movement by the residents of Los Angeles, who disapprove of his crazy, harmful changes of law enforcement procedures.

It is time, we’ve had enough of this “cancel culture” nonsense. Let’s bring common sense back into our lives and our politics and get rid of these disruptive people who are making our lives hell on earth. The “Silent Majority” must stand up and demand that we do the right thing and not succumb to these “Apostles of Anarchy”. A good place to start is the off-year elections in 2022. “Throw the rascals out” should be our battle cry. God bless America!