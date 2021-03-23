BusinessLocalPress Releases

Marion County Animal Services Receives $50,000 Donation

By George McGregor
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Marion County plans to put the $50,000 in Animal Services’ standard Shelter Donation Fund, and will use the funding in tandem with Penny Sales Tax funds for Animal Center upgrades. Photo credit: Facebook: Marion County Animal Services.
Marion County plans to put the $50,000 in Animal Services’ standard Shelter Donation Fund, and will use the funding in tandem with Penny Sales Tax funds for Animal Center upgrades. Photo credit: Facebook: Marion County Animal Services.  

OCALA, FL – Marion County recently received a $50,000 donation from the Suzanne K. Longfellow Trust to benefit the county’s Animal Center.
 
“We are extremely grateful for Ms. Longfellow’s generosity,” said Marion County Animal Services Director James Sweet.
 
Sweet said it’s certainly unusual for his department to receive a donation of this size. “A large private shelter might see something like this every other month or so. But it hardly ever happens for government facilities.”
 
Marion County plans to put the $50,000 in Animal Services’ standard Shelter Donation Fund, and will use the funding in tandem with Penny Sales Tax funds for Animal Center upgrades.
 
Animal Services will use a portion of One Cent Public Safety and Infrastructure Sales Surtax funding to modernize and upgrade the Animal Center, including capacity upgrades and a high-volume spay and neuter clinic.
 
Sweet said the additional $50,000 will help fill in the gaps as those major renovations are completed. These upgrades will also serve to support the Animal Center’s no-kill initiative.
 
Marion County Animal Services operates an Animal Center that serves as a temporary shelter for homeless pets and provides services such as microchips, low-cost spay and neuter services and pet licenses for Marion County residents. The department also provides animal control services, enforcing animal-related state laws and county ordinances to ensure public safety in Marion County.
 
For more information, visit AnimalServices.MarionFL.org.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Subscribe to George McGregor – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Sheriff Selects First Black Woman To Lead Department…

George McGregor

COPS: City of San Antonio Employee Crashes Work Truck…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Spring Hill Traffic Stop Leads to Gun, Drugs, and Money on…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 732