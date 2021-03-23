Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement On Lina Khan’s Nomination For FTC Commissioner

Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project, a new advocacy organization that opposes Big Tech and seeks to hold them accountable for their bad acts. Davis also leads the Article III Project (A3P), established to fight for and defend President Trump’s judicial nominees, appointed judges, the process, and judicial independence. Photo credit: Internet Accountability Project website.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), released the following statement regarding President Biden’s nomination of Lina Khan to be the next FTC Commissioner.

“President Biden’s nomination of Lina Khan to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission is welcomed news. The FTC, along with the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, are the two federal antitrust law-enforcement agencies. We hope Khan’s FTC nomination signals a strong intent by the Biden-Harris Administration to get tough on Big Tech monopolists – like Google, Amazon, and Facebook – by enforcing our century-old antitrust laws and working with Congress in a bipartisan manner to strengthen these laws. As conservatives, we believe in free markets, which require functioning markets free from monopolists. As conservatives, we believe in the rule of law and law enforcement – and we oppose antitrust amnesty. As a Big Tech critic and an antitrust scholar, we hope Khan will target the anticompetitive tumors on the market that Google, Amazon, and Facebook have become.”

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct.

Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

