PoliticsPress ReleasesTechnology

Internet Accountability Project Releases Statement On Lina Khan’s Nomination For FTC Commissioner

By John Colascione
Register Your Domain With Us And Receive Everything You Need To Get Online. [Advertisement]

Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project, a new advocacy organization that opposes Big Tech and seeks to hold them accountable for their bad acts. Davis also leads the Article III Project (A3P), established to fight for and defend President Trump’s judicial nominees, appointed judges, the process, and judicial independence.
Mike Davis, the founder and president of the Internet Accountability Project, a new advocacy organization that opposes Big Tech and seeks to hold them accountable for their bad acts. Davis also leads the Article III Project (A3P), established to fight for and defend President Trump’s judicial nominees, appointed judges, the process, and judicial independence. Photo credit: Internet Accountability Project website.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Internet Accountability Project (IAP), released the following statement regarding President Biden’s nomination of Lina Khan to be the next FTC Commissioner.

“President Biden’s nomination of Lina Khan to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission is welcomed news. The FTC, along with the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, are the two federal antitrust law-enforcement agencies. We hope Khan’s FTC nomination signals a strong intent by the Biden-Harris Administration to get tough on Big Tech monopolists – like Google, Amazon, and Facebook – by enforcing our century-old antitrust laws and working with Congress in a bipartisan manner to strengthen these laws. As conservatives, we believe in free markets, which require functioning markets free from monopolists. As conservatives, we believe in the rule of law and law enforcement – and we oppose antitrust amnesty. As a Big Tech critic and an antitrust scholar, we hope Khan will target the anticompetitive tumors on the market that Google, Amazon, and Facebook have become.” 

IAP is a nonprofit conservative advocacy group that holds Big Tech accountable for engaging in egregious business practices like snooping, spying, political bias against conservatives, employee abuses and anticompetitive conduct.
Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.

More information on Davis and IAP can be found here.

John Colascione

John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS® He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called ”Mastering Your Website. He writes primarily on domain names, Internet technologies and Internet related issues while covering other items of interest including breaking news and politics if and when time allows.

Subscribe to John Colascione – The Published Reporter® by Email

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to John Colascione (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Broward Sheriff Selects First Black Woman To Lead Department…

George McGregor

Former Vice President Mike Pence Joins Worldwide Speakers…

George McGregor

Mercedes−EQ Starts Production of Battery Systems for the New…

George McGregor
1 of 565